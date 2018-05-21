× “Elton Jim” chats with Elton John Band percussionist, John Mahon, about his impressive 20-year tenure with the legend, and preparing for the sold-out “Farewell” tour

In this 105th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano talks with longtime Elton John Band percussionist and singer, John Mahon, about how his hard work resulted in his current 20-year tenure. He offers insights into playing and working with a music legend and discusses the preparations for Elton John’s upcoming, three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final world tour.