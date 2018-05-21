× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.21.18: America’s gun problem

Today’s guests include Tony nominated director of ‘The Band’s Visit’ David Cromer, Phil Andrew, director of the Chicago Archdiocese’s Violence Prevention Initiative, North Lawndale College Prep High School student Audrey Wright, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about the royal wedding, ‘The Band’s Visit, gun violence, sounds you don’t hear anymore, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.