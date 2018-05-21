× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.21.18: More human feet

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk to super-producer Jasmine about her lousy day. They also talk about the latest news behind the Santa Fe High School shooting. Also, the 14th human foot in a decade has washed up in British Columbia, Canada. Why does this keep happening?



