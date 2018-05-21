× Avoiding “Never Events” In The Operating Room with SafeStart Medical

In order for surgeries to be successful, all of the details need to be meticulously planned out – from organizing the necessary pre-surgical documents, to which body part is being operated on. Unfortunately, mistakes happen and Dr. Richard Vasquez (CEO of SafeStart Medical) is trying to minimize these “never events” with surgeries across the country. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) learned about the business run out of the MATTER Incubator at the Merchandise Mart and how a surprising number of these mistakes are happening on patients.