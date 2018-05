× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The written works of Bob Hartley, Justin O’Brien and actress Jennifer Engstrom’s next performance

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined by author Bob Hartley to talk about his novel, “North and Central”. Actress Jennifer Engstrom visits the studio to discuss her performance at the American Writers Museum. Justin O’Brien discusses his book “Chicago Yippie! ’68” and Roger Badesch gives us more of his life story!