× Winston-Salem Dash voice Joe Weil: “It’s been really impressive…” watching young Sox prospects

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Joe Weil, play-by play voice and Broadcast Relations manager at the White Sox High A affiliate Winston-Salem Dash. Joe gives the rap on hard throwing prospect Dylan Cease developing his secondary pitches, the organization’s high hopes for outfielders Blake Rutherford, Micker Adolfo and Luis Alexander Basabe, manager Omar Vizquel readjusting to the MiLB lifestyle and more.

The Dash will have 7 games televised on NBC Sports Chicago this summer, starting with the May 24th tilt with the Buies Creek Astros, giving fans a chance to check out some of this raw talent first-hand.