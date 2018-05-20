× White Sox Weekly (5/19/18): Renteria on Fulmer; Bill Melton, farm report with Nick Hostetler & Joe Weil

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: we hear from manager Ricky Renteria on what he spoke with Carson Fulmer about as the RHP gets optioned down to AAA Charlotte; Rick Hahn addresses some of the frustrations of the first quarter of the year; Sox studio analyst and former slugger Beltin’ Bill Melton joins the show and talks about the difference in rebuilding struggling teams now vs. back in the day; Class A Winston Salem-Dash broadcaster Joe Weil gives his impressions after watching some of the organization’s younger prospects like Micker Adolfo and Dylan Cease; Director of Scouting Nick Hostetler breaks down the front office approach to the upcoming draft and more.