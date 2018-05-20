× WGN Radio Theatre #284: Suspense, Fibber Mcgee and Molly & Rocky Fortune

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 19, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Frankenstein.” Guest Starring: Stacy Harris; (06-07-55). Next we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Mcgee And The Architect.” (11-20-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Rocky Fortune: Let’s Find a Murderer.” Guest Starring: Frank Sinatra; (03-09-54)

