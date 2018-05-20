× This is History: Kennedy’s Moon Mission, Premiere of the Original ’Star Wars’, 1979 Chicago Crash of American Flight 191, Oprah’s Signs Off

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the inaction of the US Copyright Law in 1790, a rare move where the Cubs traded players in the middle of a doubleheader in 1922, President; Kennedy announced plans to reach the moon, the premier of the original ‘Star Wars’ American Airlines DC-10 crashed on takeoff in 1979, the World War II Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. in 2004 and Oprah airs her final show in 2011.