× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/20/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Republican State Senator and Assistant Republican Leader in the Chamber, Sue Rezin. Sue provides an update on the GOP perspective of what’s going on in Springfield as end of session approaches; her thoughts on the amount of legislation that surrounds gun violence, more specifically Rauner’s push to re-instate the Death Penalty; and more.



Next, Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Bob Rita of Blue Island to discuss the sports gambling legislation. Bob is a point person on the topic in Springfield and he shares what is in-store for Illinois after the US Supreme Court said states can legalize sports betting.



Then, Rick speaks with candidate for Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot. Previously in the position of President of the Chicago Police Board and Head of the Civilian Police Disciplinary Board, Lori talks about her campaign, what motivated her to join the race, and more.

