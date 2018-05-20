× The “Fairy Godmother of Dating” on choosing the right mate and having rewarding relationships

As some of us walk around basking in the love and excitement of watching the Royal Wedding, it makes you wonder how do you know when you’ve found “the one”? Karen Conti is joined in studio by the “Fairy Godmother of Dating”, Dating Coach and founder of Smart Dating Academy, Bela Gandhi. Bela shares advice about relationships, dating, using online dating sites to your advantage, and more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.