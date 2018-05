× Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/20/2018

Steve Dale is joined by Cook County Veterinarian Dr. Donna Alexander to talk about ways to be proactive when protecting yourself and your pet from the dangers of ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes. Cook County offers Low Cost Rabies Clinics and Microchip Clinics to help with prevention, learn more at www.cookcountyil.gov

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv