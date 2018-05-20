× Star Wars Celebration 2019 sets hyperdrive for Chicago

Chicago has been announced as the host city for Star Wars Celebration 2019! SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY hits theaters next week! With so much Star Wars goodness happening at once, we hit the microphones for as long as it takes to break it all down. Joining Jimmy Mac this week is Melody Deel from the Unofficial Rebel Force Radio Facebook Group and RFR brother, Billy Dee McInerney. As Chicagoans, hear what we think about Star Wars Celebration coming to the Windy City and what worked at the convention in the past, and what didn’t. Nissan’s Jeremy Meadows joins us In The Cantina with his report from the red carpet world premiere for SOLO. In news headlines, rumors this week popped up about what will be the next Star Wars standalone film, and it ain’t “Kenobi”. Plus, our final Solo In Ohio update, Puppet Lando and more.