× Karen Conti 5/20/2018 |A Review of the Royal Wedding Dress, Yanni/Laurel controversy, and Smart Dating Academy

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show,

Kathy Vittan gives a review of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress and also provides tips for future brides when deciding what style of dress to choose for their big day. Dr. Mario Svirsky explains the science behind the Yanni/Laurel controversy and what causes us to hear one word over the other.

Karen is joined in studio by the “Fairy Godmother of Dating”, Dating Coach, and founder of Smart Dating Academy, Bela Gandhi, to talk about relationships, dating, picking the wrong mate, and more.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.