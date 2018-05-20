A Classic American Experience ‘Under the Stars’: Celebrating 85 Years of the Drive-In!

Scott Dehn, proprietor of the McHenry Drive-In (one of the last two Drive-Ins in Chicagoland), joins Dave to celebrate the 85th Anniversary of the Drive-In, the throwback experience, the concession stand, the retro intermission commercials and why watching movies under the stars still resonates with fans. Later Dave talks to April Wright, the director of ‘Going Attractions’ to talk about the history of the Drive-In and about her documentary.

