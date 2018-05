× Startup Showcase: CNS Pharma & R3 Printing

Today on the show Technori’s Scott Kitun and Partner with Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Matt Luzadder talk to John Climaco from CNS Pharma, a company working towards developing a drug to battle brain cancer. Scott and Matt also talk to Daniel Downs from R3 Printing, a company revolutionizing 3D printing.

To invest in CNS Pharma click here and to invest in R3 Printing click here.

