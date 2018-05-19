× Sox Director of Scouting Nick Hostetler: “A lot of these kids have never failed… that’s what development is about”

White Sox Director of Scouting Nick Hostetler joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as his department prepares for the June 4th MLB Draft, the difference between finding the best fit for your organization as opposed to drafting to a specific need, the basics of navigating draft spending and the “bonus pool”, his impression of Carson Fulmer’s make up amid early struggles and a demotion for the righthander, and more.