Mike Stephen explores the urban art project @EverylotChicago with creator Neil Freeman, talks about lowering the voting age with Vote16 Illinois state board member Pooja Patel, and dives into the topic of Afrofuturism with author Ytasha Womack. The local music this week is powered by New Drugs.

