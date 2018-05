× On the Road 05/19/2018: Indy 500 Preview!

Dane traveled to Indianapolis to record interviews live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! We hear from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President, Doug Boles about the excitement surrounding the event. Dane also talks to drivers Kyle Kaiser and Charlie Kimball to find out how they prepare for the big race. We also hear how you can get the ultimate racing experience from Scott Jasek.