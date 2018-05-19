× Full Show 5-19-18: WGN Radio reunions, 2018 Walk of Fame inductees, royal wedding updates and adventures abroad

It’s a packed weekend for The Matt Bubala Show! Former producers joins the show in-studio at 2:30 a.m. and the special guests reminisce on WGN Radio’s history and the Walk of Fame that was held earlier Friday afternoon. Throughout the show, Matt and Roger Badesch talk about the royal wedding today. Royal Correspondent and WCIU’s Fred Weintraub calls in to share his thoughts. This Worldly Fellow has taken on the role of being Chicago’s royal watcher! Tune in at 4:30 a.m. as he shares his adventures about travelling around Windsor last week. Also, during this hour a listener calls in from Switzerland.