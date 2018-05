× Behind the mic with a few of WGN Radio’s producers

As WGN Radio prepares to make a move out of the Tribune Tower, Matt Bubala invites some former producers back to the studio to talk about their favorite memories working at WGN Radio. Audrey Clarke, former producer of Bob Collins, Tracy Weiner, producer of Spike O’Dell and Kurt Vanderah producer of Kathy and Judy share some behind-the scenes stories about working at WGN and updates on what they are doing now.