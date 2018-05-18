× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/18/18: Shared Work Spaces, “Sweatworking”, & Loyola University’s Final Four Benefits

Closing out the week, Andrea Hanis shared a few business stories with Steve Bertrand covering the impact of open floor plans and shared work spaces on employees. Tom Gimbel explained how “sweatworking” is the new networking, Tim Roach shared how Lendr is helping small and mid sized business make the most of their industry, and Lewis Lazare measured how much Loyola University of Chicago benefited from making it to the NCAA Final Four.