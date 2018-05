× WGN hosts from the past and the present reflect on the history of the WGN Radio

Bill and Wendy talk about the history of the WGN Radio with Roe Conn, Patti Vasquez, Steve Bertrand, Justin Kaufmann, and Roger Triemstra.

