× Walk of Fame 2018 Inductee David Kaplan: From Fries to Mics

Walk of Fame 2018 Inductee David Kaplan joins Pete McMurray as he sits in for John Williams. He shares how he got to this prestigious position, starting at a McDonald’s. Then, WGN Sports Director Dave Eanet and another special guest surprise Dave! Stream his latest project, “Kap & Company” on ESPN 1000 now.