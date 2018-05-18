Video: Weekend Warning – April, make that, May Showers Edition

Posted 11:31 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30PM, May 18, 2018

They say April showers bring May flowers. But it seems this May we’re just getting more showers. Don’t let the wet, cold weather keep you from enjoying all the area has to offer. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that, rain or shine, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.

