Theater Thursday with International Voices Project, "Girl Found", Scott Stantis, and We Put An End To Laurel/Yanni | Full Show (May 17th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (May 17th) It’s Theater Thursday so we welcome on the amazing theater guests, Patrizia Acerra (Executive Director) of The International Voices Project and the team from “Girl Found” which is now playing through June 10th at The Edge Theater – Barbara Lhota (Playwright) and Alison Dornheggen (Director). Riding side car and bringing on the laughs is Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

