× The Opening Bell 5/18/18: The Baggage That Might Come With Amazon’s HQ2

The search for Amazon’s HQ2 continues, and the city finalists are doing what they can to better their chances for locking down the thousands of high paying jobs that comes with the business. Steve Grzanich dove into the next step of the conversation with the potential side effects that come with a major head quarters establishing roots with Lydia DePillis (Sr. Economics Reporter at CNN Money) shared the details. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then updated the Southwest Airlines passenger death story, and changes that could be coming to the seats on airplanes.