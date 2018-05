× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.18.18: Pope movie titles and Congrats Mary Van De Velde!

It’s WGN Radio Walk of Fame day and we are so happy four our own Mary Van De Velde on being inducted. In the mean time, we spent the morning talk about Pope themed movie titles and Royal Wedding talk. It turns out, Paul Coyte isn’t really much of a royal wedding expert. Special shout out to Jet Pizza for sending us a pizza party this morning!