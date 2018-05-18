× Southwest Airlines Ready to Bounce Back After Engine Inspections

After headlining national news last month, with a deadly in-flight engine failure, Southwest Airlines went through the proper protocol for it’s planes to regain steady business. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) checked in with Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) to learn about the airline’s efforts to bump business back to normal and he also learned about what plane seat manufacturers go through to ensure that seats stand up to the constant ware and tear from thousands of customers using them every day.