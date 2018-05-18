× Pete McMurray in for John Williams Full Podcast 05.18.18: 2018 Walk of Fame, REO Speedwagon, the Royal Wedding

To kick off the show, Pete McMurray invites 2018 Walk of Fame Inductee David Kaplan into the studio. Then, Kap gets a surprise phone call. Pete goes on to ask you if you hear “brainstorm” or “green needle.” You call in with your renditions of what you hear. REO Speedwagon Vocalist Kevin Cronin drops in to share his love for Chicago, and to preview upcoming REO Speedwagon shows. The crew gives you your weekend to-do list. And, finally, ABC News London Correspondent Cheri Preston previews the royal wedding.