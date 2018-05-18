× Consumer News: Saving Money on Gas, Travel Rewards Credit Cards and Europe’s Excellent Privacy Law

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about various ways to save money on gas, how to select the best travel reward credit card and his experience at security conference in Portugal discussing Europe’s new privacy law.

