× Chipedia Episode 18: The state of the music business in Chicago, Comedian Aries Spears, Steve Pemberton help bring awareness to foster care month

The month of May brings plenty of things to do in the Windy City.

PR, Vanessa Abron of Agency Abron is putting on a panel discussion to talk about The State of the Music Business in Chicago. The panel will feature Chicago-area music business influencers that can help give insight on the music industry today.

Guest host Keith ‘Smacks’ Dean and comedian Aries Spears talks about staying relevant in comedy and Aries upcoming show at Improv Chicago.

Steve Pemberton and Mark Vadik talks about their new film “A Chance in the World” which is a true story of Steve’s upbringing in the foster care system.

Follow your new favorite podcast at @chipediapodcast on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.