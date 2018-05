× Chicago’s Very Own Silverado Giveaway

Your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers and ChevyDrivesChicago.com are giving you the chance to drive away in a Chevy Silverado Centennial Edition!

WGN Radio will be showcasing the Silverado all summer long, so keep an eye out for all of our adventures with the Silverado.

The sweepstakes ends October 31. See website for complete details.