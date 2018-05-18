2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio) × Audio: 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio) Listen to the 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony, hosted by Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder, welcoming Chuck Swirsky, Pierre Andre, Mary Van De Velde, Roger Triemstra and David Kaplan. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3505740/3505740_2018-05-18-142340.64kmono.mp3 Related stories WGN Radio to induct five honorees into Walk of Fame