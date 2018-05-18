Audio: 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony

Posted 1:26 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:25PM, May 18, 2018

2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Listen to the 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Ceremony, hosted by Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder, welcoming Chuck Swirsky, Pierre Andre, Mary Van De Velde, Roger Triemstra and David Kaplan.

