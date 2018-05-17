× Who Benefits From You Being Sick? Paul David Kennamer Jr. and Merrilee Jacobs of Eating You Alive Reveal All!

Who benefits from you being sick? Paul David Kennamer Jr. and Merrilee Jacobs discuss this, what do doctors really know about nutrition – if anything at all!?! (:60 clip here) – and the making of their film,Eating You Alive on this week’s Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano. Plus, they give some healthy diet tips of their own!

