× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Financial Health Can Impact Employee Productivity

Benefits are a huge part of the employment conversation today and that was the focus of the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Steve Grzanich and Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant as Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank). Just having a 401k isn’t a guarantee for a steady retirement – knowing the basics of how to look at retirement plans through contribution matching and other methods are important because it can have a significant impact on employee’s well being in and out of the workplace.