The Opening Bell 5/17/18: The Restaurant World Converges in Chicago at The National Restaurant Association Show
Like every Thursday, Steve Grzanich kicked off the show with the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to discuss the benefits side of business, as Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant as Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) explained how financial health is arguably as important as physical health. Doug Roth (President and CEO of Playground Hospitality) then previewed the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show to look at how Chicago has become a restaurant epicenter and what the biggest focus will be in the industry.