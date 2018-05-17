× The Mincing Rascals 05.17.18: Impeachment, Immigrants are “animals,” Manhattan customer threatens to call ICE, the death penalty

The Mincing Rascals, John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune ask if the president will be impeached, a question that has long been asked since the election. And, they wonder the value of other recent issues involving the president. Then, they discuss the level of egregiousness of President Trump’s most recent name-calling. The Rascals go on to debate how in his right the complaining customer and area attorney at a Manhattan cafe was when he threatened to call ICE on Spanish-speaking staff. Finally, the Rascals opine about Governor Rauner’s proposal to reinstate the death penalty, and how valuable the death of a murderer is to families affected.

Steve recommends that you visit Norway, and that you check out “Occupied” on Netflix.

Patti recommends that you see her performance in Nerd Comedy Fest at Stage 773 Saturday, and “Cobra Kai” on YouTube.

Scott recommends “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on Netflix.

John recommends that you visit WornOnTv.net when you see an item of clothing you want to buy, worn on your favorite TV shows.

Also visit It’s A Wrap in the Valley next time you go to Los Angeles, for the exact threads worn by the stars!