× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.17.18: Speaking your language, Taste of Chicago, 31 Bullets by the Chicago Sun-Times, Brookfield Zoo rhino surgery

John asks you what you think about Spanish-speaking employees of a service establishment who prefer to speak their first language in front of customers. That’s after a Manhattan lawyer was caught on camera berating staff at a New York cafe for doing just that, but with Spanish-speaking customers. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel makes his weekly stop in the studio to share food news, from the array of booths at Eataly, to those you’ll get a taste of at the Taste of Chicago, starting July 11. Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Page Editor Tom McNamee joins John to explain the 31 Bullets campaign run by the Sun-Times. The newspaper partnered with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, to create a “Gun Share” exhibit displayed on Chicago’s Daley Plaza. Finally, Chicago Zoological Society Vice President of Clinical Medicine Dr. Michael Adkesson tells John how he and the medical staff at the Brookfield Zoo saved rhinoceros Layla, by first fork lifting her into a CT scan.