× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.17.18: Steve’s math

Summer is in full effect on the Steve Cochran Show and we are all loving it. Justin Kaufmann paid us as a visit as did King John. Our political round table was full with Chuck Todd, Rick Pearson, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein. Dean Richards announces the birth of Chrissy Tiegan’s new baby and Nick D. talks movies. We also get to the bottom of conference calls.