BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 11: Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Anthony Santander #25, Chance Sisco #15 and Jace Peterson #29 after hitting a Grand Slam in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 11: Can the White Sox or Cubs land Manny Machado? And how will the new sports gambling laws impact major league baseball?
On this week’s episode, Kevin Powell talks with VSiN’s Sam Panayotovich (7:08) about the new sports gambling laws in America. Later, he checks in with NBC Sports Chicago’s Vinnie Duber (29:14) about the possibility of the Cubs or White Sox landing Manny Machado?