× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 11: Can the White Sox or Cubs land Manny Machado? And how will the new sports gambling laws impact major league baseball?

On this week’s episode, Kevin Powell talks with VSiN’s Sam Panayotovich (7:08) about the new sports gambling laws in America. Later, he checks in with NBC Sports Chicago’s Vinnie Duber (29:14) about the possibility of the Cubs or White Sox landing Manny Machado?

