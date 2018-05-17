× “I Gotta Know”, Jen Weigel, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic, ‘Law and Disorder’, Comedian Michael Palaszcak, Laurel or Yanny? Either Way…We’re going Crazy. | Full Show (May 16th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (May 16th) We bring on a new segment with our friend Dan Z who introduces us to…”I Gotta Know”. Then, Jen Weigel and Katelan Foisy to discuss Jenn’s podcast as well as an interesting event that happened at the beach. Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic is back to tackle listener calls and especially take some time to help listener Stacy with some marital woes. Comedian Michael Palaszcak joins Patti to tell us about a great event coming up, “Law and Disorder“. Check him out Thursday May 17th! And finally, we take on the Laurel or Yanny controversy and try to put it to rest… Either Way…We’re all going crazy.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

