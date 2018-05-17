× Horticulturist Stacey Hirvela: How to Plant, Grow, and Care for the Butterfly Bush

Stacey Hirvela is a horticulturist for Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs. She joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about the beautiful and colorful butterfly bush! Stacy shares some tips on how people can grow one in the Chicago area and be successful!

