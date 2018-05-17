× Dean Richards: ‘Deadpool 2’ is another summer blockbuster to see

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards. They talk about ‘Lethal Weapon’ and all all the events surrounding Clayne Crawford’s firing and Meghan Markle’s family wedding drama. He also reviews ‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Book Club’, and ‘Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word‘.

