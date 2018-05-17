× Dan Fienberg on the TV shows that got cancelled, the ones that got renewed and the new ones debuting this Fall

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the TV shows that got cancelled, the ones that got renewed and the new ones debuting this fall from CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX.

Other items discussed include: Atlanta, Barry, Timeless, Lethal Weapon, Little Women, TV Moms and New Girl.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)