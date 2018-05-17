Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Dan Fienberg on the TV shows that got cancelled, the ones that got renewed and the new ones debuting this Fall

Posted 12:12 PM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:15PM, May 17, 2018
Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the TV shows that got cancelled, the ones that got renewed and the new ones debuting this fall from CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX.

Other items discussed include: Atlanta, Barry, Timeless, Lethal Weapon, Little Women, TV Moms and New Girl.

