× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel: Eataly, $100 rib eye and Taste of Chicago

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John to describe the cuisine of Chef Phil Stefani at Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood, which includes a shareable $100 dramatic rib eye. Then, he previews the upcoming cuisines to be showcased at the Taste of Chicago, coming up on the week of July 11.