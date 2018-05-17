× Chicago Artist You Should Know: Sen Morimoto

Singer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist Sen Morimoto joins Justin to talk about his career, why he moved to Chicago from Massachusetts, what he knew about the Chicago music scene growing up on the East Coast, why he chooses to live and create in Chicago, the experimental nature of his sound, the way he blends various styles of music, his process of creating a song, the way he views collaboration, his new record, “Cannonball,” and his upcoming record release show at Empty Bottle.

