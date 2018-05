× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.17.18: Marco Polo

Today guests include Stacey Hirvela, horticulturist for Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs, Beatles tribute band American English, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s allowance, Marco Polo, planting and gardening, the Beatles, the Walk of Fame, movies, and much more.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.