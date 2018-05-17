× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.17.18: The Walk of Fame is tomorrow and we can’t wait!

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk to Stephanie Menendez and Sara Tieman of WGN Radio about this year’s Walk of Fame. Then, the Bill and Wendy speak to news queen Judy Pielach about her dog, President Trump, and much more.

