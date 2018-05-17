Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by #1 Beatles tribute band, American English! They talk about the band's history, their love for the Beatles, what it was like to meet the great Ringo Starr, and they perform a couple of their favorite Beatles songs!

American English will bring a taste of Liverpool to the North Shore on Friday, May 18th at 7:30pm at 210 Live. General admission tickets to the concert are $10, and they can be purchased at www.210live.com.

